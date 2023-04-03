News you can trust since 1849
Erik ten Hag takes new swipe at Newcastle United

Erik ten Hag’s aimed a new dig at Newcastle United – after a deserved defeat for Manchester United.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Eddie Howe’s team won 2-0 at St James’ Park yesterday thanks to goals from Joe Willock and substitute Callum Wilson.

The game followed Newcastle’s Carabao Cup defeat to Ten Hag’s side in February, and the visiting manager was unhappy at his side’s performance on Tyneside.

However, Ten Hag also said that Newcastle – who dominated the game from start to finish, and had 22 shots – were playing “above their levels” because of their desire to avenge the Wembley defeat.

Asked if he was “surprised” at his team’s performance, Ten Hag said: "I was surprised that we couldn’t match the determination and passion on the side of the opponent.

“You know before when you travel to St James’ Park what will be going on, especially after win the cup.

"If you want to win big games, you have to be mature – and I didn’t see that on the pitch. I don’t think they underestimate Newcastle. I think they play above their levels, because they were so eager.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.
"But you could expect that. They lose a big game against us, and, of course, they were determined to win this game You have to match that and be aware of the situation from the start.

"We didn’t have too many times the final touch, the box of the opponent. They could easily come into our box, but what we did well was blocking shots. But I think we have to do it much better.”

