Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game followed Newcastle’s Carabao Cup defeat to Ten Hag’s side in February, and the visiting manager was unhappy at his side’s performance on Tyneside.

However, Ten Hag also said that Newcastle – who dominated the game from start to finish, and had 22 shots – were playing “above their levels” because of their desire to avenge the Wembley defeat.

Asked if he was “surprised” at his team’s performance, Ten Hag said: "I was surprised that we couldn’t match the determination and passion on the side of the opponent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You know before when you travel to St James’ Park what will be going on, especially after win the cup.

"If you want to win big games, you have to be mature – and I didn’t see that on the pitch. I don’t think they underestimate Newcastle. I think they play above their levels, because they were so eager.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

"But you could expect that. They lose a big game against us, and, of course, they were determined to win this game You have to match that and be aware of the situation from the start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad