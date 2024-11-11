Alan Shearer has heaped praise on Newcastle United legend Dan Burn and given his take on fellow defender Sven Botman.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has hailed the form of Magpies star Dan Burn as he continues to enjoy a lengthy run of appearances in the absence of fellow defenders Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham defender has featured in each and every minute of the Magpies’ Premier League campaign and has partnered Fabian Schar at the heart of the defence in the absence of long-term injury victims Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles. After struggling to find form earlier in the season, Newcastle have begun to hit their stride ahead of the international break and the form of Burn and Schar has played a significant role in the upturn in form.

After helping United keep a clean sheet in last weekend’s home win against Arsenal, the duo put in a dogged and determined performance to nullify the threat of recently named Premier League player of the month Chris Wood as the former Magpies striker failed to find the net for the first time in five league games. Schar and Burn’s place in the team seems to be secure for the foreseeable future - although the latter will be suspended for the Magpies home game against West Ham United after picking up his fifth booking of the season at the City Ground.

But the return of long-term injury victims Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman in the new year will increase competition for a place at the heart of the defence and there could be further additions at centre-back during the January transfer window. United legend Shearer praised Burn’s performance but is also looking forward to the return of Botman, who he believes could well attract the attention of some of European football’s ‘big boys’ if he can get a run in the side.

He told The Rest is Football Podcast: “He’s (Burn) doing really well and they look mean again at the back. There’s been no respite for him and Fabian Schar because of the injuries to Botman and Lascelles because he’s been a big player. He’s one that, if he gets a run in the team and he’s not far away, I think he’s near full training so maybe another month to five or six weeks away, but if he can get a run in the team, he is one that the big boys would be looking at.

“When you’re talking about Newcastle and PSR, Bruno, Isak, whatever, he’s another one that if he gets a run in the team, he could be a really big player. He loves a fight, he loves a scrap, you know. If anyone wants to go up against him like Chris Wood today, then he really, really enjoys that.And he's done really well, big Dan Burn has.”