Newcastle United defender Emil Krafth has withdrawn from the Sweden squad due to injury.

Krafth missed Newcastle’s 3-1 win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday after picking up an injury in the build-up to the match. The 30-year-old was set to be part of the Sweden squad facing Slovakia and Azerbaijan during the international break alongside Alexander Isak.

But now an official statement issued by the Sweden national team has confirmed the defender’s injury. St Pauli’s Eric Smith has also withdrawn from the squad.

The statement read: “Emil Krafth and Eric Smith are forced to withdraw from the men's national team's upcoming Nations League gathering.

“Manager Jon Dahl Tomasson calls Emil Holm and Samuel Dahl into the squad. The men's national team gathers on Monday in Marbella, Spain, to recharge before the upcoming final matches in the group stage of the Nations League.

“Slovakia awaits next Saturday and the Tuesday after that Azerbaijan at the Strawberry Arena.

“Now, however, it is clear that two players are forced to withdraw from the squad. It concerns Newcastle's Emil Krafth and Eric Smith of FC St Pauli. Both of them miss the games due to injuries.

“Jon Dahl Tomasson has on Sunday called Emil Holm, Bologna FC, and Samuel Dahl, AS Roma into the squad.”

Newcastle’s list of injury concerns is growing with Anthony Gordon forced off against Forest with a hip injury. Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier are thought to be closing in on a return after the international break.

Dan Burn will miss the West Ham United match after the break due to suspension while Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles remain sidelined with ACL injuries.