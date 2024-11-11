Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has been training alongside FC Copenhagen starlet Roony Bardghji as they both continue their rehabilitation programmes.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson is yet to feature for Newcastle United this season after being injured during the early weeks of pre-season. There are hopes that the former Bournemouth man could be back in action following the international break when the Magpies take on West Ham.

Wilson enjoys a brilliant record against the Hammers during his career having scored 12 goals in 14 appearances, four more than he has managed against any other club. The 32-year-old hasn’t been named in a matchday squad this season by Eddie Howe, who admitted that Wilson is still a little bit behind where he needs to be in order to start games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s doing ok, he’s building his load again.” Howe said ahead of their game with Arsenal. “There was no real injury but a feeling in his body he couldn't push as hard as he wanted to push and needs to push to play at this level.”

That process will involve a lot of gym work and Wilson has been spotted training with FC Copenhagen youngster Roony Bardghji. Bardghji suffered an ACL injury in May just as it looked like some of Europe’s biggest clubs would pounce for his signature.

The 18-year-old netted against Manchester United in last season’s Champions League and was reportedly wanted by the Red Devils last winter and before he was injured. Newcastle United have also briefly been linked with a move for the teenager in the past.

Taking to Instagram, Bardghji posted a video of him and Wilson playing head tennis together in a gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Wilson’s absence, Alexander Isak has scored five goals and has scored in four successive games to help leave Howe’s side in 8th place in the Premier League table and within touching distance of the top four. Isak’s strike minutes into the second half at the City Ground on Sunday dragged his side level and gave them the platform to go and win back-to-back Premier League games courtesy of strikes from Joelinton and Harvey Barnes.