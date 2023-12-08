Newcastle United boss' honest critique of what Anthony Gordon did on Everton return

Everton 3-0 Newcastle United: Anthony Gordon was in for a frustrating evening on his return to Goodison Park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe felt Anthony Gordon was guilty of 'trying too hard' on his return to Goodison Park as Everton beat Newcastle United 3-0.

Gordon squandered two good chances to take the lead for The Magpies in the second half as he curled the ball over the bar and hit a strike straight at Jordan Pickford. Everton went on to secure a comfortable win after breaking the deadlock in the 79th minute through Dwight McNeil before Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto added to the scoreline late on.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the match, Howe was asked if was Gordon perhaps impacted by returning to his former club and tried too hard as a result.

"Yeah I think that's a fair reflection," Howe admitted in response. "Anthony coming back is a huge moment for him. He had some really big moments in the game, especially in the second-half.

"It certainly wasn't a lack of trying, it was probably the opposite but he's been magnificent for us in recent weeks. He's got a huge part to play."

Gordon has scored six goals and assisted three in the Premier League for Newcastle this season. His goal in the 8-0 win at Sheffield United is his only strike away from St James' Park this season as well as The Magpies' only away win in the Premier League this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his side's away form, Howe added: "It's a difficult one for us to understand because last year our away form was very good. We were free scoring and our defensive record was very good as well.

"This year, except the Sheffield United game, we haven't got going on the road. Certainly, something for us to reflect and analyse. We know can do a lot better.

"We have to be better but yes there are reasons behind every performance and we have struggled to change our game in running to try and have the attacking options we feel we need. That's not there for us and it's a big miss.