Everton boss Frank Lampard breaks hand during 1-0 win over Newcastle United

Alex Iwobi’s 99th minute strike was enough to secure a crucial 1-0 win for The Toffees to move them three points clear of the relegation zone.

And Lampard, celebrating only his second Premier League win since taking charge of Everton, admitted he sustained an injury in the aftermath of the goal.

He told Amazon: 'I've broken my hand in the celebrations. My bones must be going soft, I don't remember the moment.

Frank Lampard, Manager of Everton celebrates their sides victory with staff at full time after the Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on March 17, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"It was an amazing night and we need those nights. Spirit and togetherness, the players stood up tonight. It was not a night for quality or calm. It means so much to the stadium we all felt that. I wanted to use the atmosphere.”

Everton were reduced to 10 men late on as Allan was shown a straight red card for a foul on Allan Saint-Maximin. But the disadvantage seemed to galvanise the hosts as they went on to secure victory on an eventful evening on Merseyside.

"Everton fans wanted to see passion,” Lampard added. “We proved what we could be tonight. I don' t think it is a red card. It is a yellow, yes, is it a strong yellow? Possibly. But that isn't a clear error. It was the wrong decision and we lose Allan for three games."

The result moves Everton to within six points of Newcastle, who missed the opportunity to climb up to 12th following a second successive late defeat.

