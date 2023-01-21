The Toffees are closing in on a deal to sign Villareal winger Arnaut Danjuma on-loan until the end of the season. Danjuma enjoyed a sterling season last year, netting ten times in just 23 appearances, but has struggled to rediscover this form this time around.

In nine league appearances, the 25-year-old has scored just twice and has been in England this week to discuss a loan move to the Premier League with both Nottingham Forest and former club Bournemouth also interested in signing the winger. However, it appears that Danjuma has opted to move to Everton in a straight loan deal with the Toffees having no option or obligation to purchase the player on a permanent deal.

Before impressing in La Liga, Danjuma starred at Bournemouth and was voted the Cherries Supporters’ Player of the Season during their 2020/21 Championship campaign. That form earned him a £21.3million move to Villareal.

This news may be particularly interesting to Newcastle United fans who have seen their side once again linked with a move for Anthony Gordon. Gordon was the subject of great interest from Chelsea in the summer, however, he remained at Goodison Park with neither side being able to agree a fee.

Danjuma’s imminent arrival to Goodison Park may open the door for a potential exit for the 21-year-old with the Mail reporting the Magpies are set to test Everton’s resolve this week for the winger.