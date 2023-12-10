Everton error suggests Chelsea have 'signed' Newcastle United star

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley has been named in the Chelsea squad list in Everton's programme on Sunday.

Miley is part of the Newcastle squad facing Tottenham Hotspur (4:30pm kick-off) after starting for The Magpies in the 3-0 defeat at Goodison Park on Thursday night. But the quick turnaround in matches has led to an error in the Everton programme.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miley was incorrectly listed as part of the Chelsea squad for the match at Goodison Park. Former Chelsea forward Jude Soonsup-Bell was also named in the squad despite joining Spurs in January.

Mail Online Merseyside reporter Lewis Steele posted a photo of the programme along with the caption: "Either a programme error or Chelsea have signed Lewis Miley from Newcastle (No 67)."