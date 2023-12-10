Everton error suggests Chelsea have 'signed' Newcastle United star
Everton v Chelsea: Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley has been a surprise inclusion in the matchday programme.
Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley has been named in the Chelsea squad list in Everton's programme on Sunday.
Miley is part of the Newcastle squad facing Tottenham Hotspur (4:30pm kick-off) after starting for The Magpies in the 3-0 defeat at Goodison Park on Thursday night. But the quick turnaround in matches has led to an error in the Everton programme.
Miley was incorrectly listed as part of the Chelsea squad for the match at Goodison Park. Former Chelsea forward Jude Soonsup-Bell was also named in the squad despite joining Spurs in January.
Mail Online Merseyside reporter Lewis Steele posted a photo of the programme along with the caption: "Either a programme error or Chelsea have signed Lewis Miley from Newcastle (No 67)."
Thankfully, Miley has not signed for Chelsea and is fit and ready to face Spurs in North London on Sunday afternoon. The 17-year-old has started each of the last five matches for The Magpies in all competitions since becoming the club's youngest ever player in Europe at Borussia Dortmund last month.