Everton 3-0 Newcastle United: Here are some key talking points from the Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

Newcastle United suffered their heaviest defeat of the season so far as they were beaten 3-0 at Everton on Thursday evening - here are five talking points from the match.

Everton fans make statement to Premier League following points deduction

Ahead of the match at Goodison Park, Everton fans arranged a protest against the Premier League after the club was handed a record 10-point deduction for breaching profitability and sustainability rules. Supporters in the Park End of Goodison Park held up green cards taking aim at the Premier League which read: "Protecting the few. Not the many."

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

A banner unveiled at the Gwladys Street Stand featuring Premier League logos read: "Where there is power, greed and money...there is corruption."

The anger from Everton supporters and allegations of Premier League corruption comes after Everton were handed an unprecedented points deduction after breaching profitability and sustainability rules by under £20million over a three-year period. Meanwhile, Manchester City are still awaiting punishment having been charged with 115 alleged breaches of financial regulations over a nine-year period.

The points deduction landed Everton in the relegation zone in the Premier League. But the win against The Magpies saw Sean Dyche's side move outside of the bottom three.

Everton fans unveil an anti-Premier League protest banner ahead of the English Premier League football match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on December 7, 2023. (Photo by PETER POWELL / AFP)

Anthony Gordon's frustrating return to Goodison Park

Anthony Gordon claimed ahead of his return to Goodison Park that he would be treating the match against his former club the same as any other game. Yet after the full-time whistle, Magpies boss Eddie Howe felt the winger was guilty of trying too hard at times as he squandered several good opportunities.

The 22-year-old was subject to loud boos whenever he touched the ball and just couldn't quite reach his recent performance levels that have seen him emerge as a key player under Howe. This was a showing more representative of the Gordon we saw at Newcastle last season, full of running and effort, but just lacking that composure in the final third.

It's a frustrating one for the winger, who could have quite easily been Newcastle's hero on another night.

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon. (Photo by PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

Miss of the season contender for Everton?

While Newcastle missed a number of good opportunities, arguably the chance of the game fell to Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the first half. The ball dropped kindly to him six yards out with only Martin Dubravka to beat, simply finding the target would have likely resulted in a goal.

But the Everton striker snatched at the chance on the volley and blasted it over the bar - a hug let-off for Newcastle at the time. It was a summary of the game's first 75 minutes or so with both sides having opportunities but opted to snatch at them rather than show any finesse or composure.

Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak and Gordon all wasted good chances themselves for The Magpies. And it would take individual defensive mistakes for the deadlock to finally be broken with 11 minutes of normal time remaining.

Kieran Trippier lets the game slip away for Newcastle United

So often Kieran Trippier has set the example for professionalism and consistency in the Newcastle squad. The catalyst that sparked The Magpies into life as they faced relegation and the club hasn't looked back since.

The right-back was near faultless against Manchester United on Saturday as he grabbed his eighth assist of the season. There are not many, if any, right-backs in world football that you'd rather have playing for Newcastle.

And for the majority of the game at Goodison Park, the 33-year-old was typically solid defensively and tried to link play up down the right flank. But a disastrous end to the game for the England international was ultimately the catalyst for Newcastle's downfall.

Newcastle were looking the more likely side to go on and win the game with the score at 0-0 heading into the closing stages only for a slip by Trippier to allow Dwight McNeil to burst through and open the scoring. The Magpies responded to the set-back positively and created an opportunity straight away which was wasted by Almiron.

But any chance of getting a result was dashed shortly after as Trippier conceded possession in a dangerous area once again. A swift Everton attack was finished off by Abdoulaye Doucoure to make it 2-0.

Things then went from bad to worse for Newcastle as Jamaal Lascelles went off with a dead leg before Beto made it 3-0 in stoppage time. A VAR check for offside threatened to rule out the goal but the substitute was ruled onside by Trippier of all players.

A night to forget for Newcastle as Howe consoled the defender following the full-time whistle. As tempers flared between the sides after the match, Trippier went over to apologise to the travelling Newcastle supporters, who haven't had too much to cheer on the road so far this season.

Jack Harrison of Everton runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on December 07, 2023 in Liverpool, England.

Newcastle United's away day blues continue

It's just not clicking away from home for Newcastle this season. With the exception of the 8-0 win at Sheffield United back in September, Newcastle's form away from St James' Park leaves a lot to be desired in the Premier League.

The loss was Newcastle's fifth in the league this season, more than they suffered throughout the whole of last season.

The Magpies have dropped points from winning positions at West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers and failed to really turn up in their last two away league outings at AFC Bournemouth and now Everton. There have been exceptions in the cup competitions such as the 3-0 win at Manchester United in the Carabao Cup and the 1-1 draw at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Ultimately, the same 10 players can't be expected to maintain the same levels of performance over a busy fixture schedule. With Howe not in a position to make any real changes or substitutions in the match due to his side's injury situation, the physical and mental toll that is placed on the players is always likely to come to a head at some point.

