Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer. | Getty Images

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has spoken about his future at Everton amid speculation that he could be on the move from Merseyside this summer.

Calvert-Lewin has just a couple of months left on his current deal at Everton and could leave as a free agent this summer if no extension can be agreed. Everton’s resurgence under David Moyes has ensured that they will be playing Premier League football when they move into their new stadium next season.

Although the 28-year-old is yet to commit his long-term future to the club, he has admitted that there is ‘a lot to be positive about’ on the blue half of Merseyside and that he is committed to the club which holds a ‘special’ place in his heart: “I'm an Everton player and my focus will always be on doing my best for Everton and I have a lot of respect for Everton football club,” Calvert-Lewin told the BBC “It's given me everything I have today.

“My main focus is making sure I am in the best condition, it is like going through a mini pre-season to get fit for these last four games. With the new manager coming in the club is moving in the right direction, there's a new stadium and there's a lot to be positive about.

“Who wouldn't want to be part of that? There was a lot of uncertainty for a long time a little bit higher up and arguably the last three seasons have been the most difficult in Everton's Premier League history and I have been there leading the line through that.

“For me it's built a lot of experience, and I have a lot of fond memories. Everton will always be a place that is special to me, so we will see what happens.”

Calvert-Lewin’s upcoming St James’ Park ‘audition’

Whilst his future at Everton remains uncertain, Newcastle United will be monitoring developments very closely. Calvert-Lewin has long been linked with a move to the north east with the Magpies viewing the England international as someone who could add competition and cover for Alexander Isak as they look to balance European and domestic football next season.

Champions League qualification is still to play for between now and the end of the season, but their Carabao Cup win in March confirmed that they will at least play Conference League football next season. Isak has been outstanding again this season, but will need his minutes managed next season and a striker like Calvert-Lewin, who can make an impact straight away, is very appealing.

Newcastle, of course, know all about Calvert-Lewin’s qualities with the former Sheffield United man having scored six times against them during his career - more than any other club in his career bar West Ham. His latest strike against Eddie Howe’s side came on his last appearance on Tyneside as he netted a late penalty to earn the Toffees a point and dent Newcastle’s European aspirations.

And Calvert-Lewin has another chance to impress in the north east when he and Everton travel to St James’ Park on the final day of the season.