Everton points deduction: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has had his say on the Premier League ruling.

Everton find themselves in the relegation zone heading into Sunday's match against Manchester United after being handed a record Premier League points deduction.

Everton have been found guilty of being in breach of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules and have been deducted 10 points as a result.

While a 10-point deduction would have been enough to relegate The Toffees in each of the last two seasons, the club's solid form under Sean Dyche leaves plenty of hope at Goodison Park.

A statement from the Premier League read: “An independent Commission has imposed an immediate deduction of 10 points on Everton FC for a breach of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSRs).

“The Premier League issued a complaint against the club and referred the case to an independent commission earlier this year. During the proceedings, the club admitted it was in breach of the PSRs for the period ending Season 2021/22 but the extent of the breach remained in dispute.

“Following a five-day hearing last month, the commission determined that Everton FC’s PSR calculation for the relevant period resulted in a loss of £124.5million, as contended by the Premier League, which exceeded the threshold of £105million permitted under the PSRs. The commission concluded that a sporting sanction in the form of a 10-point deduction should be imposed. That sanction has immediate effect.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe, a boyhood Everton fan, was asked about the points deduction and whether it stresses the importance of his side's prudent approach when it comes to transfer business.

“Financial Fair Play has been a difficult one for everyone to - myself included – get our heads around as a football club because it's come in and every club has to work towards it within the guidelines," Howe said. “It's certainly not my decision in terms of what happens financially, that's the club and I think the club has managed the situation very well under pressure to invest and to improve the squad and to try to move things forward as quickly as possible.