The 29-year-old defender is reportedly undergoing a medical at Everton and is expected to sign a four-year deal at Goodison Park, according to The Athletic.

Tarkowski emerged as a potential target for Newcastle United during the January transfer window as Eddie Howe targeted defensive reinforcements.

Leeds United and Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in the two-time England international, who is available on a free transfer once his contract at Burnley expires on June 30.

James Tarkowski of Burnley applauds the fans following defeat and relegation to the Sky Bet Championship following the Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 22, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

While Tarkowski has remained on Newcastle's radar, The Gazette understands that he was not viewed as a priority target this summer.

The Magpies are currently competing with AC Milan for the signature of Lille defender Sven Botman.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are close to confirming their first major summer signing with Sky Sports reporting that Matt Targett has completed a medical ahead of a £12million move from Villa.

