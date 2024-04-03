'Especially' - Everton star makes Newcastle United takeover claim & St James' Park admission

Everton defender James Tarkowski made an admission about Newcastle United following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at St James’ Park.
Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 11:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Everton picked up a ‘valuable’ point in their battle against relegation with a late penalty securing a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United.

Alexander Isak gave Newcastle an early lead before substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised from the spot in the 88th minute following a foul on Ashley Young by Paul Dummett.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The draw stretches Everton’s winless run to a club-record 13 league matches but defender James Tarkowski felt it was a valuable point against United, who have lost just seven of their 49 home matches under Eddie Howe and the ownership led by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

“Every point is valuable,” Tarkowski admitted. “We’re desperate to win, like every everyone is, but we knew [that] this is a tough place to come.

“I know they’ve got a lot of injuries, but this has been one of the toughest places in the league to come, especially since the takeover here.

“[A] good point on the board, we had a few chances, that sort of day, [a] good game, and we’ll take the point and move on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ll take the positives from the game, we’ve come back against a team who’ve just beat West Ham at the weekend and have got a good record at home, so we move on and then we go again at the weekend.”

The result keeps Newcastle eighth in the Premier League table heading into the final eight matches of the campaign while Everton remain 16th, four points above the relegation zone following their six-point deduction.

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Fulham as Everton look to end their winless run at home to relegation rivals Burnley.

Related topics:EvertonDominic Calvert-LewinBattleJames TarkowskiPremier League