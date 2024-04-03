Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everton picked up a ‘valuable’ point in their battle against relegation with a late penalty securing a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United.

Alexander Isak gave Newcastle an early lead before substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised from the spot in the 88th minute following a foul on Ashley Young by Paul Dummett.

The draw stretches Everton’s winless run to a club-record 13 league matches but defender James Tarkowski felt it was a valuable point against United, who have lost just seven of their 49 home matches under Eddie Howe and the ownership led by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

“Every point is valuable,” Tarkowski admitted. “We’re desperate to win, like every everyone is, but we knew [that] this is a tough place to come.

“I know they’ve got a lot of injuries, but this has been one of the toughest places in the league to come, especially since the takeover here.

“[A] good point on the board, we had a few chances, that sort of day, [a] good game, and we’ll take the point and move on.

“We’ll take the positives from the game, we’ve come back against a team who’ve just beat West Ham at the weekend and have got a good record at home, so we move on and then we go again at the weekend.”

The result keeps Newcastle eighth in the Premier League table heading into the final eight matches of the campaign while Everton remain 16th, four points above the relegation zone following their six-point deduction.