Burnley goalkeeper and Newcastle United transfer target James Trafford has been backed to succeed Jordan Pickford in becoming England’s No. 1.

Newcastle United news:

The 22-year-old has kept 17 clean sheets for Burnley so far this season with his most recent shutout coming against Sunderland on Friday night. Trafford saved two penalties to deny Wilson Isidor in the 86th and 97th minutes as the match ended 0-0 at Turf Moor.

Sunderland supporters were left frustrated by Trafford’s alleged time-wasting antics in the build-up to both penalty kicks, the second of which saw him shown a yellow card. The former Manchester City youngster has been tipped as a future England international after being called into provisional England squad for the 2024 European Championships.

And on Friday, members of Thomas Tuchel’s England coaching staff watched on as Trafford was named man of the match following his penalty heroics.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is England’s current first-choice goalkeeper and has been since the 2018 World Cup. Newcastle’s Nick Pope, who was signed from Burnley in 2022, has been a regular in the England squad but has been limited to just 10 caps.

But former Newcastle captain and currently Burnley head coach Scott Parker believes Trafford can be the future England No. 1.

“Yeah, I think so,” Parker said when asked about Trafford’s international prospects. “I think in terms of what you see in there, this is a boy with absolutely humongous potential.

“I still think there's so much more to come from him. I have seen a real development in his maturity and his understanding of the game, understanding when to play, when not to play and mixing up of his game.

“I don't think there's a better goalkeeper in and around this division in terms of keeping the ball out of his net as well.”

Newcastle saw a bid rejected by Burnley in the summer worth in the region of £16million with the Championship club holding out for £20million. The goalkeeper verbally agreed personal terms to move to St James’ Park but Burnley blocked the deal.

His subsequent form for The Clarets this season may well have added another few million onto his price tag as Newcastle prepare to make a fresh move for the England hopeful in the summer.