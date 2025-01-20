'100%' - Fabrizio Romano claims £34m Newcastle United 'target' wants to join Manchester United this month
Newcastle United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were all linked with a move for Dorgu earlier this season by a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport with the player’s agent, Maurice Ogbodo, having close ties to Kieran Trippier’s representatives.
But Manchester United have now swooped to sign the Danish international as they look to strengthen at left-back amid Luke Shaw’s long-standing fitness issues.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Man United are set to open ‘formal talks’ with Lecce over the signing of Dorgu. Romano stated that Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes are ‘too expensive’ for Manchester United while Dorgu is ‘100% keen’ on the move.
Lecce value the young left-back at around £34million. He has scored three times in 20 Serie A appearances so far this season.
While Newcastle were loosely linked with a move for the defender, the form of Lewis Hall at left-back has quelled any talk of any further left-back additions to Eddie Howe’s squad. The Magpies are currently well stocked in that area with Dan Burn, Lloyd Kelly, Matt Targett, Tino Livramento and Kieran Trippier all capable of playing in the position should Hall be unavailable.
But Newcastle could lose a left-sided defender to Serie A this transfer window with Kelly linked with a move to Juventus. According to Romano, the Turin side are considering a £12.7million proposal after an initial loan offer was turned down by Newcastle.
