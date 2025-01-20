Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southampton winger Tyler Dibling will miss Saturday’s match against potential suitors Newcastle United due to injury.

Dibling has been ruled out for up to six weeks with an ankle injury picked up during Southampton’s 3-1 defeat at Manchester United last week. The 18-year-old played a role in The Saints’ goal at Old Trafford with his flick-on deflecting in off Manuel Ugarte for an own goal.

Dibling then went down injured and was substituted in the 63rd minute at Old Trafford.

The teenager has been ruled out for an extended period and will miss Saturday’s match against Newcastle at St Mary’s on Saturday (3pm kick-off). The Magpies have been tracking Dibling’s progress since he scored a hat-trick at St James’ Park for Southampton’s Under-21s side back in 2022.

Newcastle almost snapped the winger up on a free transfer the following summer but he ended up joining Chelsea instead. Dibling ended up returning to Southampton a matter of weeks later and has since made 29 first-team appearances for the club, scoring four goals.

Newcastle have continued to scout Dibling this season with the youngster valued at around £25million. Southampton’s precarious position 10 points from safety at the bottom of the Premier League will have clubs circling.

The Magpies were unlikely to make a move for Dibling this month and now his injury rules out any possible exit with Liverpool also credited with an interest this transfer window. While Newcastle admire Dibling, The Gazette understands a move in the summer is also unlikely regardless of Southampton’s Premier League status.

The youngster’s previous experience away from Southampton at Chelsea and Newcastle’s need to upgrade on the right-wing position could see sporting director Paul Mitchell and his recruitment team look elsewhere.

And Southampton head coach Ivan Juric believes it is in Dibling’s best interests to remain on the South Coast.

“I think what is best for him is to play for Southampton and keep growing up,” he said. “He is still young and he has to concentrate only on training well and playing games. Nothing else.”