Arsenal return to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night aiming to get back to winning ways after being defeated by Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The Gunners, who haven’t progressed through the Champions League knockout rounds since 2010, were defeated by a very late Galeno strike in Portugal.

Despite dominating the ball, they were unable to force Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa into a save on a frustrating night for Mikel Arteta’s side. Speaking after the match, former Arsenal defender Martin Keown described the Gunners as ‘wasteful’ and singled out one key player for a sub-par showing.

Keown told TNT Sports: “They were [wasteful]. It seems as if they don’t start the game full on and with that confidence it affects them then in the second half and that’s what certainly happened today.

“Saka wasn’t really himself, they didn’t get as many touches and when they did it broke down too many times. It’s not something he does that often, slinging it in,” Keown continued. “He usually cuts inside and you expect more.

“You’ve grown so used to seeing these guys [create chances]. But Saka was giving the ball away and that’s just not him.”

Not only did Arsenal suffer defeat on the European stage on Wednesday night, but back at home, they could only watch on as Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the table thanks to a 4-1 win over Luton Town. Arteta’s side will be out to close that gap on Saturday night and to exact revenge on a Newcastle side that defeated them at St James’ Park in the reverse fixture back in November.

