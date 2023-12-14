Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta avoids FA ban following ‘disgrace’ comments after Newcastle United defeat
Mikel Arteta will not face a ban from the FA after his comments following Arsenal’s defeat to Newcastle United.
Mikel Arteta will not face punishment from the FA after his comments following Arsenal's 1-0 defeat at St James’ Park earlier last month. Arteta had been charged by the FA for his post-match comments surrounding the decision to award Anthony Gordon’s match-winning goal - one that was checked three times by VAR on the day.
Speaking after the game, Arteta said: “How the hell this goal stands? It’s incredible and I feel embarrassed.
“It’s an absolute disgrace that this goal stood. It’s not a goal, for many reasons, it’s not a goal. It’s so difficult to compete at this level and this is an absolute disgrace. They are a top team but this makes me feel sick.
“I’ve been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed. It’s a disgrace and there’s too much at stake here. We are trying to do incredible things and be at the highest level each week. When we’re not good enough I hold my hands up and take responsibility.
“The outcome is nowhere near the level this league needs to have and the way this league is getting competed in. It’s not good enough. I feel embarrassed to be part of this.”
Arsenal also released an official statement in support of the Spaniard just a day later and the FA have revealed that Arteta will face no further punishment following the incident. A statement released on Thursday by the FA read: ‘An independent Regulatory Commission has found the charge against Mikel Arteta for an alleged breach of FA Rule E3.1 to be not proven.
‘The manager was charged following various comments in media interviews after Arsenal’s Premier League game against Newcastle United on Saturday 4 November. It was alleged that his comments constituted misconduct in that they were insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or brought the game into disrepute.’
Arteta was forced to watch his side’s defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend from the stands after picking up three yellow cards, but will be able to be in the dugout when the Gunners host Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton on Sunday.