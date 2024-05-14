Ex-Leeds United man confirmed as All Stars manager ahead of Newcastle United clash
Following the conclusion of their Premier League campaign at Brentford on Sunday, Newcastle United will head to Australia to play two matches. The first will come against Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday 22 May (10:45am BST). That match will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground with Postecoglou returning to his home city.
Two days after that game, Newcastle United will play another match, this time against an A-League All Star team. Taking place this time at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, the Magpies will square-off against a team made up of players from across the A-League.
It has been announced that Patrick Kisnorbo will be the man to lead the A-League All Stars during their clash with Newcastle United - his first managerial role since leaving Ligue 2 side Troyes in November. Kisnorbo moved to France after a very successful time as Melbourne City manager between September 2020 and November 2022. Troyes, who have recently had their relegation from France’s second-tier confirmed, are part of the City Football Group, along with Melbourne.
Kisnorbo, meanwhile, will be assisted by coaches from across the league as he heads up an experienced coaching group that will prepare the All Stars team for their match against the Magpies.
As a player, Kisnorbo moved from Melbourne to Scotland back in 2003 to play for Hearts. A two year stint there was followed by a move south of the border and a four year stay at Leicester City. A move to Leeds United on a free transfer and a brief loan spell at Ipswich Town followed for Kisnorbo before he returned to Melbourne in 2013 where three years later he would retire.