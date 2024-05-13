Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United face Man Utd in a crunch match at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Kieran Trippier has revealed he is fit and ready to play a role in Newcastle United’s final two games of the Premier League season. The Magpies face away trips to Old Trafford and the Gtech Community Stadium to conclude the campaign and likely need to win both in order to secure a 6th place Premier League finish.

Their draw against Brighton on Saturday, whilst not catastrophic for their chances of qualifying for Europe, means they can ill-afford any slip-ups in their final two outings. Trippier, who made his long awaited return to a matchday squad with a cameo appearance against the Seagulls, has revealed he is fit and raring to go ahead of the trip to Old Trafford: “I’m fit.” Trippier said.

“It’s the manager’s decision but you know me, if I’m playing or not playing I’ll always give everything like I did on the touchline on Saturday. It’s what’s best for the team.

“For me, I’ll be ready if called upon and yeah, I don’t want to pick the team myself. If I did I’d be in!”

Manchester United, meanwhile, will head into Wednesday’s game on the back of successive defeats to Crystal Palace and Arsenal and know that anything less than a win would guarantee they finish below Newcastle United in the Premier League for the first time ever and could even see them completely out of the running for a European place - with their sole way of returning to Europe coming via the FA Cup. Despite their recent form, and the fact Newcastle have won all of the previous three meetings with the sides - including a famous win in the Carabao Cup back in November, Trippier is wary of the dangers posed by Erik ten Hag’s side: “Of course they’re dangerous. It’s Man United.” Trippier added.

“You’re going to Old Trafford. They’ve maybe not had some results they’d have liked but you always have to respect them.