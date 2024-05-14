Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer.

Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer - and recent activities by his agent have sparked intrigue on social media. Sesko joined Leipzig from fellow Red Bull outfit RB Salzburg in summer and has scored 17 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions this season.

With a release clause worth around £43m, Sesko has emerged as a potential target for Newcastle United this summer if they look to strengthen their attacking options. Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the Slovenian international as they embark on their first summer transfer window under the guidance of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS following their investment into the club.

Sesko is part of Elvis Basanovic’s Pro Transfer Agency with Basanovic posting on social media of his attendance at Manchester United’s clash with Arsenal on Sunday at Old Trafford. Posting on Instagram of his presence at the game, Basanovic wrote: ‘Just an ordinary day in @PremierLeague office’.

The Red Devils remain in a standoff with Newcastle United over Dan Ashworth with the FA’s former technical director currently on gardening leave. Unless the two clubs can agree on a compensation amount for Ashworth, he will remain on gardening leave and unable to work for Manchester United until 2026.