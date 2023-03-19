News you can trust since 1849
Ex-Liverpool defender on why Newcastle United star ‘doesn’t suit’ Eddie Howe’s style of play

Jose Enrique believes one Newcastle United player doesn’t suit how the Magpies want to play football.

By Joe Buck
Published 19th Mar 2023, 16:06 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 16:06 GMT

Newcastle secured back-to-back wins with their 2-1 victory at the City Ground on Friday night. Alexander Isak’s late penalty secured the win and moved the Magpies closer to the top four.

Isak’s late penalty grabbed all the headlines, but his opener on the stroke of half-time was a superb effort, one that was made possible by a slight tactical tweak from Eddie Howe. The Sweden international was moved out to the left side for the final few minutes of the game, with Allan Saint-Maximin shifted into the centre to lead the line.

The move came about after the Frenchman, who was substituted at the break, felt slight discomfort in his hamstring. It was a quiet night for Saint-Maximin as he watched his side take all three points to strengthen their claim for a top four finish.

And Enrique believes that finishing in the top four is a real possibility for his former side, but he warns that they might have to do it without the Frenchman.

Enrique told DAZN: “Newcastle deserve to get top four, the problem could be the quality in the final third of the pitch. Newcastle have been world-class defensively and how they press as a team.

“But they have lacked that quality in front of goal. I love Allan Saint-Maximin but I don't think he suits the style of Newcastle now, they lose the pressure of their press with him playing. I believe the players can improve and get Newcastle top four, despite the team not being as good since the World Cup.”

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United looks on as he warms up prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United at City Ground on March 17, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
