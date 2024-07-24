Everton interested in ex-Leeds United ace as Aston Villa complete swoop for Newcastle United ‘target’
The Toffees reportedly view Phillips as a replacement for Amadou Onana after his move to Aston Villa. The Villains confirmed they had signed the Belgian midfielder for £50m earlier this week - the second-highest transfer fee they have ever spent on a single player.
Onana’s departure was expected amid rumours that both Arsenal and Newcastle United were interested in signing him this summer. Onana, who was linked with a move to St James’ park back in January, will now play his football at Villa Park, leaving Everton with a big hole to fill in the middle of the park.
And, according to TalkSport, the Toffees could turn their attention to Phillips as a way to fill that gap in midfield. The 28-year-old endured a difficult loan spell at West Ham during the second half of last season having been heavily-linked with a move to Tyneside throughout the winter window.
During his time at the London Stadium, Phillips made just ten appearances in all competitions and featured just once in West Ham’s last eight league games of the season - although one of those came against his parent club in which he was ineligible to play. Phillips seemingly has no future at the Etihad Stadium and will likely be allowed to leave the club this summer, however, a move to Goodison Park may only be a loan deal with the Toffees reportedly unable to finance a temporary move for the former Leeds United man.
