Everton are reportedly interested in signing former Newcastle United target Kalvin Phillips this summer.

The Toffees reportedly view Phillips as a replacement for Amadou Onana after his move to Aston Villa. The Villains confirmed they had signed the Belgian midfielder for £50m earlier this week - the second-highest transfer fee they have ever spent on a single player.

Onana’s departure was expected amid rumours that both Arsenal and Newcastle United were interested in signing him this summer. Onana, who was linked with a move to St James’ park back in January, will now play his football at Villa Park, leaving Everton with a big hole to fill in the middle of the park.

And, according to TalkSport, the Toffees could turn their attention to Phillips as a way to fill that gap in midfield. The 28-year-old endured a difficult loan spell at West Ham during the second half of last season having been heavily-linked with a move to Tyneside throughout the winter window.