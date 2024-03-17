Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lee Clark has revealed he would love to see his son Bobby return to Newcastle United. Clark left the Magpies to join Liverpool back in 2021 in one of the final decisions of Mike Ashley’s tenure as owner of the club.

And whilst the 19-year-old has had to remain patient for first-team opportunities at Anfield, injuries to Liverpool’s midfield have handed him an opportunity to impress under Jurgen Klopp with Clark playing a key role in helping the Reds defeat Chelsea at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final last month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Clark said: “My ultimate wish would absolutely be to see Bobby playing for Newcastle. I don’t know how many father and son combinations have both appeared for the club. I was lucky enough to play for them 265 times and, who knows, he might have to do an Alan Shearer and come back! That would be my dream.

“On the Wednesday evening after beating Fulham, Bobby and the lads were feeling sky high because they had helped the team reach the Carabao Cup final,” said Clarke. “But the next morning, Jurgen called a team meeting to announce that he was leaving. That is a great example of the ups and downs of football.