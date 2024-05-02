Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United and Aston Villa defender Habib Beye is among the frontrunners to replace Will Still as Stade de Reims manager after it was announced the 31-year-old will leave his position as manager of the Ligue 1 side. Still had been in charge of Stade de Reims since October 2022 and has helped guide them away from relegation danger to being a solid mid-table Ligue 1 outfit.

However, it was announced on Thursday morning that Still, who has been heavily-linked with becoming Sunderland’s new manager, will leave the French side. Speaking about the decision to leave, Still said: “I thank Stade de Reims, President Caillot and Mathieu Lacour for giving me this unique opportunity and for supporting me throughout my journey here. I will be eternally grateful to Stade de Reims as well as everyone involved directly or indirectly with the club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“I would like to thank in particular all the players with whom I was able to work, all the technical, performance, analytical, medical staff as well as the stewards, but also and above all all the supporters of this wonderful club. Our 19-match unbeaten streak last season as well as the spectacular matches at Delaune will remain unique moments for me. Delaune and Champagne will always have a special place in my life and I will remain the number one supporter of the Rouge et Blanc.”

Still’s departure means Stade de Reims will begin their search for his replacement and Beye is reportedly among the leading candidates to replace the 31-year-old - according to Le10 Sport. Beye joined the Magpies from Marseille back in 2007 and became a favourite among fans and previous owner Mike Ashley.

However, he couldn’t prevent their relegation to the Championship in 2009 where he then moved to join Aston Villa - the team that secured United’s fate on the final day of the season. Beye retired from football in 2012 and became manager of French third division side Red Star FC in 2021.