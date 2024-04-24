Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s search for a new manager is ongoing after Michael Beale left his post back in February having taken charge of just 12 matches as Black Cats boss. One of those came against Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light as the Magpies secured progression to the 4th round of the FA Cup courtesy of a comfortable 3-0 win.

Mike Dodds has taken interim charge of the club since Beale’s departure, but Sunderland are expected to name a permanent head coach once the season has concluded. One name that has been heavily-linked with that role is Stade Reims boss Will Still.

Still burst onto the management scene with the French club last season as he helped steer them away from relegation danger before securing a mid-table finish - one they are likely to repeat this campaign. Still’s rise saw him become the subject of social media fame, whilst his love for the Football Manager games has seen his profile continually rise.

If Sunderland were to move for Still and the 31-year-old became the new man in the Stadium of Light dugout, then a former Newcastle United defender is reportedly set to replace Still at Stade Reims. According to reports from Le10Sport, Habib Beye is being lined-up to replace Still at the Ligue 1 club.

Beye joined the Magpies from Marseille back in 2007 and became a favourite among fans and previous owner Mike Ashley. However, he couldn’t prevent their relegation to the Championship in 2009 where he then moved to join Aston Villa - the team that secured United’s fate on the final day of the season.

Beye retired from football in 2012 and became manager of French third division side Red Star FC in 2021. An 11th place finish followed in his first season, before a third place finish last campaign. Red Star currently sit top of their league under Beye’s management and are within touching distance of securing the title.

