Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United face yet another relegation-threatened side at the weekend when they face Vincent Kompany’s Burnley at Turf Moor. A win for the Magpies would not only see them complete the league double over the Clarets, but also greatly enhance their hopes of qualifying for European football next season.

Eddie Howe is still having to deal with a number of injury concerns heading to Turf Moor, however, with Fabian Schar among his fresh concerns. The Swiss international was substituted at half-time of their win over the Blades at the weekend after initially waving away an intended substitution late on during the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the defender, Howe said: “He had a bit of tightness in his hamstring, we don't think it's a big injury. There wasn't a moment where we thought he might have pulled his hamstring but it was enough to make him feel uncomfortable and he couldn't fully sprint so he had to come off.”

He continued: “We were going to make the change but he said he was fine and wanted to carry on,” Howe told The Gazette. “But then at half-time it became clear he couldn't so that's why we made the change.”

Worries over Schar’s fitness were raised again on Wednesday when he was not pictured in the club’s weekly training gallery. However, it must be noted that Schar has previously not been pictured in training, namely ahead of the clash with Fulham last month, only to then feature in the subsequent match.

One other person who wasn’t pictured in training was Elliot Anderson. Anderson missed four months of action with a back injury but has become an integral part of Howe’s team in recent times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miguel Almiron was pictured in training, however, as he continues his recovery from injury. The Paraguayan was taken off during the win over West Ham at the end of March and has missed over a month of action since that game.