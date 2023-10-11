Ex-Newcastle United and Everton star signs for Luton Town after ‘nightmare’ season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Premier League new boys Luton Town have announced the signing of Andros Townsend on a short-term contract. Townsend, who has been a free agent since leaving Everton in the summer, joins Rob Edwards’ newly-promoted side on a deal until January and has revealed it will be a ‘huge honour’ to play for the Hatters.

Townsend said: “I feel like it’s a good fit and these last couple of weeks have been good for both parties. I think it had to be right and I feel over the last two weeks we’ve had a look at each other and done that.

“I’ve seen where I can help this team and on the flipside the manager has seen where I can help – whether that’s on the pitch, in the dressing room or on the training field – with my enthusiasm and experience. Plus, Luton are my local team – I live 20-25 minutes away so I’ve kept my eye on their progress and watching the Championship play-off final and see them win promotion was great for the club.

“I never thought I’d pull on the Luton shirt, so it’s a huge honour to play again in the Premier League for this club, and hopefully get help this club get as many points as we can and see where it takes us.”

After being released by the Toffees, Townsend spent the majority of the summer training with Burnley and was very close to joining the Clarets before the deal was pulled at the eleventh-hour. Townsend missed all of last season with an ACL injury and has recently admitted that he thought his career in the Premier League, one that has seen him represent Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Everton, was over.

Speaking candidly to BBC Radio 5 Live, Townsend said: “Last season was a nightmare for me, I missed the whole season through injury. So to get your break in pre-season and get back to playing to a level you know you’re capable of, to get offered a contract and to get to the day where you’re signing the contract and you’re just waiting for the paperwork to come through, to be told that contract is being ripped away from you - honestly, I left that conversation in tears.

Andros Townsend spent the summer with Burnley

“I was in tears because I felt that my Premier League dream was over. I’m smiling about it now but it was one of the toughest moments of my career.”

Townsend, who has also represented England on 12 occasions, has just over a week to build his fitness ahead of the Premier League returning following the international break. Luton were defeated 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspur last time out, face a trip to Nottingham Forest on their return.