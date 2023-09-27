Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United winger Andros Townsend has described his failed move to Burnley this summer as one of the ‘toughest moments’ of his career. Townsend had spent pre-season training with Vincent Kompany’s side and impressed during his spell there after missing the entirety of last season with an ACL injury.

Townsend, who enjoyed a very good six months on Tyneside before moving to Crystal Palace following the Magpies’ relegation in 2016, even agreed terms over a move to Turf Moor, however, that deal was pulled at the eleventh-hour. Speaking about his failed switch to the Clarets on BBC Radio 5 Live, Townsend described it as one of the ‘toughest moments’ of his career.

Townsend said: “Last season was a nightmare for me, I missed the whole season through injury. So to get your break in pre-season and get back to playing to a level you know you’re capable of, to get offered a contract and to get to the day where you’re signing the contract and you’re just waiting for the paperwork to come through, to be told that contract is being ripped away from you - honestly, I left that conversation in tears.