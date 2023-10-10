Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s goalless draw against AC Milan at the San Siro and their brilliant win over Paris Saint-Germain at St James’ Park last week means the Magpies sit top of the ‘group of death’ after two games played. It has been a brilliant return to the competition so far - and the Magpies have already boosted their coffers greatly after just two games.

Qualification for the Champions League has already guaranteed Newcastle United €14.8m (£12.78m) just for simply qualifying for and participating in the competition. And their unbeaten start to the group stage has guaranteed that they will receive more from the prize pot.

Every win in the group stage is worth an additional €2.8m (£2.4m). A draw, meanwhile, is worth roughly an additional €930k (£803k) which will be pooled and redistributed among the clubs participating in the group stage in proportion to their number of wins.

Even if the Magpies lose every single one of their four remaining group games, Newcastle’s win over the French champions and their draw against AC Milan has guaranteed they will walk away with at least £15m, even before coefficient payments and market pool money has been allocated. And with four games left of the group stage to go, Newcastle have an opportunity to build even more prize money.

Unsurprisingly, qualification from the group to the Round of 16 will also have an enormous impact on the prize money they will receive from UEFA. Clubs will receive €9.6m (£8.3m) if they are knocked-out in the first knockout round with that money increasing every round they progress through.

As mentioned, Newcastle will also receive money based on their ten-year UEFA coefficient. Because the Magpies have not played in European competition since the 2012/13 season, they will be among the lowest earners of this prize money and will receive around €30m less than the team that top the rankings - which is currently Real Madrid.

