Ex-Newcastle United and Liverpool star linked with shock move to six-time French champions
Carroll is currently contracted to Ligue 2 side Amiens SC - a club he joined in September last year having been released by Reading. Carroll netted four times in his debut campaign in France as Amiens finished in 8th place in France’s second-tier.
The 35-year-old has featured four times so far this season, but is yet to score. However, he has now been linked with a shock move to fourth-tier side Bordeaux.
Bordeaux were hit with a double-relegation in the summer following financial issues and lost their status as a professional club. The six-time Ligue 1 winners were last crowned as champions of France back in 2009.
A report from L'Equipe has revealed that Carroll is set to continue his career in France and drop down the divisions to join Bordeaux in a deal masterminded by Amiens’ former sporting director John Williams. Williams now works at Bordeaux and has seemingly convinced the former Liverpool striker to make the surprising switch.
Carroll would join former Newcastle United winger Amadou Diallo at Bordeaux, after it was confirmed the 21-year-old had moved to the French side following his release by Newcastle United earlier this summer. Diallo made his Premier League debut for the Magpies against Chelsea in November but saw his stay on Tyneside come to an end in June.
Diallo represented West Ham as a youth player before his move to St James’ Park. Carroll also played for the Hammers after leaving Liverpool before rejoining Newcastle United ahead of the 2019/20 season.
