Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll has been linked with a shock move to fallen French giants Bordeaux.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carroll is currently contracted to Ligue 2 side Amiens SC - a club he joined in September last year having been released by Reading. Carroll netted four times in his debut campaign in France as Amiens finished in 8th place in France’s second-tier.

The 35-year-old has featured four times so far this season, but is yet to score. However, he has now been linked with a shock move to fourth-tier side Bordeaux.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bordeaux were hit with a double-relegation in the summer following financial issues and lost their status as a professional club. The six-time Ligue 1 winners were last crowned as champions of France back in 2009.

A report from L'Equipe has revealed that Carroll is set to continue his career in France and drop down the divisions to join Bordeaux in a deal masterminded by Amiens’ former sporting director John Williams. Williams now works at Bordeaux and has seemingly convinced the former Liverpool striker to make the surprising switch.

Carroll would join former Newcastle United winger Amadou Diallo at Bordeaux, after it was confirmed the 21-year-old had moved to the French side following his release by Newcastle United earlier this summer. Diallo made his Premier League debut for the Magpies against Chelsea in November but saw his stay on Tyneside come to an end in June.

Diallo represented West Ham as a youth player before his move to St James’ Park. Carroll also played for the Hammers after leaving Liverpool before rejoining Newcastle United ahead of the 2019/20 season.