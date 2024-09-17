Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alan Shearer believes Eddie Howe has a major call to make ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Fulham on Saturday.

The Magpies remain unbeaten in all competitions so far this season and have taken ten points from a possible twelve in the league to leave them in 3rd place. A win at Craven Cottage would see the Magpies end Saturday night top of the Premier League table.

Whilst it has been a good start results wise, their performances are still to hit top gear and were grateful for two stunning strikes by Harvey Barnes and Fabian Schar to earn them the win at Molineux. Howe that day opted to pick a front-three of Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, with eventual match-winner Barnes dropping to the bench.

It was a surprising move from the head coach as he opted to change an attacking unit that all played a major role in the win over Tottenham Hotspur before the international break. Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, however, Shearer believes Howe must select Barnes, Isak and Gordon against Fulham.

Asked which of the three would then play left-wing by Gary Lineker, Shearer replied: “Probably Gordon on the right. If Isak is going to be fit, I know Wilson has been injured and he hasn’t appeared this season as of yet, but probably Gordon on the right and Barnes on the left-hand side and Isak down the middle. That’s a really, really good front three.

“You've got Joe Willock who can play on that side as well. I mean, whether he plays in the front three, or as a midfielder left over three, then he's a real threat as well.

“I think he makes such a difference to Newcastle. If they can keep him fit, he will have a really good season.”

The Magpies have won on each of their last five visits to Craven Cottage, including both of their visits there last season in the FA Cup and Premier League. Barnes, meanwhile, is currently the club’s top scorer this season with Gordon, Isak, Joelinton, Schar and Willock all on one strike apiece.