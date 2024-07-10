Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A revamped Champions League format has been introduced ahead of the 2024/25 season and one former Newcastle United player will enter at the first-round.

Former Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons will enter the Champions League first qualifying round with Slovenian side NK Celje this evening. Aarons moved to NK Celje in January after spending a number of months as a free agent following his release by Huddersfield Town.

The former Magpies winger will face-off against Estonian side Flora Tallinn in the first leg of their first qualifying round match with the second leg due to take place in Slovenia on Tuesday 16 July. The winner of that tie will face either Slovakian side SK Slovan Bratislava or North Macedonian outfit FC Struga in the next round.

Aarons has made just a handful of appearances for his new club and will be hopeful of helping them progress in the qualifying rounds and potentially seal them a lucrative draw against a big European name if they can make it through these early qualifying rounds.