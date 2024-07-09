Jarrod Bowen: Newcastle United transfer latest amid £100m claims and ‘failed’ deadline day move
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bowen is currently in Germany with England as they prepare for their Euro 2024 semi-final clash against the Netherlands. His call-up to the national team came after some brilliant form for West Ham where he has registered just-shy of 100 goal contributions in just 202 appearances since his move from Hull City.
Newcastle United have long been linked with a move for the 27-year-old and here, we take a look at recent speculation surrounding his future and how Bowen very nearly became a Newcastle United player four years ago.
Newcastle United’s interest in Bowen and £100m claims
The Northern Echo report that Bowen is Newcastle’s ‘number one target’ to improve their right-wing options this summer with confidence that a deal could be struck between themselves and West Ham this summer. The Hammers are very reluctant to sell Bowen this summer, however, and have recently tied him down to a long-term contract that won’t expire until 2030.
One major hurdle they could face, however, is a reported £100m price tag that has been set on Bowen by the Hammers - one that would rule Newcastle out of a move for the winger at that price. The report also states that there is a belief that West Ham could lower this price.
Bowen’s ‘failed’ Newcastle United move
This is far from the first time that Bowen has been linked with a move to St James’ Park, however, with the winger being very close to joining the Magpies back in January 2020 - only for Mike Ashley to pull the plug on a deal at the eleventh hour. Bowen even went as far as looking for houses in the north east before being informed that Newcastle were no longer interested.
Speaking about that time on the Premier League’s Behind the Game, Bowen said last year: “So it was on Deadline Day, and I was just sat there doing nothing. I thought I was going to Newcastle because Steve Bruce was there.
“I was even looking for houses and everything, I thought it was nailed on! Then they turned around and said: 'We won't pay the money'. So I thought: 'Ok, I'll stay at Hull then'.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.