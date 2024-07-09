Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anthony Gordon was linked with a move to Liverpool as the deadline to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules closed in.

A mad rush in the final few days of June saw Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh leave the club to join Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively in deals the club had to make in order to satisfy PSR demands. However, before those transfers were completed, reports emerged that Gordon could be someone the club allowed to leave in order to raise funds, despite the winger enjoying a brilliant 2023/24 season.

What interest was there in Gordon?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A move to Liverpool was touted as a potential option back in June. Whilst Newcastle United were very reluctant to see him leave the club just 18 months after joining from Everton, PSR meant they may have been forced into a sale if they could not come up with an alternative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ‘tentative’ enquiry for Gordon was submitted by Liverpool but a deal did not progress further than that. Newcastle’s interest in including defender Jarell Quansah in any deal was rejected by the Reds who see the 21-year-old as a star of the future.

As it was, Minteh and Anderson were sold instead and they avoided a potential points deduction - one that reports speculated could have been around the 10-point mark. Gordon is happy at Newcastle United, however, it is understandable why a potential move to Liverpool would appeal to him should the club have agreed a fee with the Reds.

What’s the latest on interest in Gordon now?

Interest from Liverpool hasn’t gone away but a deal is still far away from any sort of agreement. That will only reportedly change if the Reds offload one of their attacking options this summer with Luis Diaz among the names potentially linked with a move away from Anfield.

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Gordon as well in recent times. The Magpies could offer Gordon a new contract upon his return to pre-season training in order to fend off any further interest in him this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon scored against Liverpool at St James’ park back in August. | Getty Images

What has been said about Gordon’s future at Newcastle United?

Whilst Gordon nor Eddie Howe have directly addressed the recent speculation, Howe did reveal to Gary Neville on the Overlap that the club would have to be ‘smart’ in the transfer market and that he was determined on keeping hold of his key players.

“The only way that I know is for us to get to the next stage at Newcastle is through smart recruitment.” Howe said. “That is going to be where we ultimately succeed or fail, and when I say smart, we need to get players for cheaper than the market value and we need to get them before they’ve developed and are recognised.