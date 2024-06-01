Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Newcastle United coach has been named as new manager of League Two side Barrow.

Barrow have confirmed the appointment of former Newcastle United coach Stephen Clemence as their new manager. Clemence will take over from Pete Wild after he left the club having guided them to within a point of the League Two play-offs.

Clemence, who worked alongside Steve Bruce during his time as Newcastle United head coach, was only out of work for a brief time after being sacked by Gillingham back in April. Before being appointed as Gills manager in November, the 46-year-old had worked with Bruce at West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Aston Villa.

Speaking on Barrow’s YouTube channel, Clemence said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be here, I can't wait to get started. I'm really looking forward to the challenge, I've got to thank the owners for the opportunity. I've had some good conversations with them and I really like the vision going forward."