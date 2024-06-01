Ex-Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur man lands League Two job
and live on Freeview channel 276
Barrow have confirmed the appointment of former Newcastle United coach Stephen Clemence as their new manager. Clemence will take over from Pete Wild after he left the club having guided them to within a point of the League Two play-offs.
Clemence, who worked alongside Steve Bruce during his time as Newcastle United head coach, was only out of work for a brief time after being sacked by Gillingham back in April. Before being appointed as Gills manager in November, the 46-year-old had worked with Bruce at West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Aston Villa.
Speaking on Barrow’s YouTube channel, Clemence said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be here, I can't wait to get started. I'm really looking forward to the challenge, I've got to thank the owners for the opportunity. I've had some good conversations with them and I really like the vision going forward."
As a player, Clemence represented Tottenham Hotspur and Birmingham City before retiring in 2010 after a three-year spell with Leicester City.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.