Alexander Isak has been linked with a move away from St James’ Park this summer with Arsenal among those reportedly interested in his signature.

Newcastle United have been handed a boost in their hopes of holding onto Alexander Isak this summer amid reports that Arsenal have turned their attention towards signing Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins. Watkins, a boyhood Arsenal fan, scored 19 Premier League goals last season, whilst also chipping in with 13 assists as he helped the Villains secure qualification for the Champions League.

Watkins, who will be keen to impress Gareth Southgate over the coming days as he prepares to name his final Euro 2024 squad, has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent times with the Gunners keen to strengthen their forward options. However, the Villains will be very reluctant to see the 28-year-old leave this summer and have recently tied down manager Unai Emery to a new contract.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Watkins has previously spoken about his ‘dream’ of playing for the Gunners, revealing back in 2020: “That's the dream to play for Arsenal one day. But it's a long shot, Wakins said. It's only because my family support them and stuff like that. But that's a long-term [goal]."

Whilst a move to Arsenal has been rumoured, Watkins also reportedly has interest from Liverpool ahead of Arne Slot’s debut campaign as manager. Watkins has been viewed as someone that could add competition for Darwin Nunez.

What does this mean for Newcastle United?

All of this, however, is good news for Newcastle United. The Magpies missed out on European qualification last season and face a battle to keep hold of some of their key players this summer, namely Bruno Guimaraes and the aforementioned Isak.

Guimaraes has a release clause in his contract which can be triggered before the end of June, leaving the Magpies powerless to resist offers if that does happen. Isak, meanwhile, has no such clause and thus Newcastle can demand whatever fee they like for him this summer.

