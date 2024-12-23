Ex-Newcastle United and West Ham man set for surprise managerial role

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One former Newcastle United player is set to be named as Northampton Town’s new manager.

League One strugglers Northampton Town are reportedly set to name former Newcastle United midfielder Kevin Nolan as their new manager. The Cobblers currently sit 20th in the table and were defeated 5-0 by Charlton Athletic.

Two 3-0 defeats in the EFL Trophy and the league preceded that defeat with Town managerless following the resignation of Jon Brady. Brady had spent three-and-a-half-years at Sixfields Stadium before leaving his post earlier this month.

Northampton face a trip to Reading on Boxing Day and could have Nolan in the dugout for that clash. Nolan’s last managerial role finished in 2018 when he left as Notts County manager following 19 months in that job.

Nolan then spent four years as David Moyes’ assistant at West Ham - a role he left upon Moyes’ departure from the club earlier this year. According to Football Insider, Nolan had been linked with taking charge at Bristol Rovers, but is now set to take charge at Northampton Town.

During his playing career, Nolan made 91 appearances whilst at St James’ Park, scoring 30 times. The 42-year-old was one of the club’s key players during their Championship winning campaign under Chris Hughton and then memorably scored a hat-trick against Sunderland at St James’ Park during their 5-1 win over the Black Cats a season after that. Nolan would leave Newcastle United in 2011 before spending four years at West Ham.