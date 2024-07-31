Manchester City fined by Premier League for rule breaches in games against Newcastle United, West Ham & co
The Citizens have been fined by the Premier League for delaying kick-offs to games. All 22 charges relate to games that have taken place over the previous two seasons and include their clash with West Ham on the final day of last season - one City headed into knowing they would have to better Arsenal’s result against Everton to clinch their fourth-straight Premier League title. Kick-off in the second half of that game was delayed by two minutes and 46 seconds.
City came to an agreement with the Premier League that would see them pay more than £2m in fines. A Premier League statement read: 'The breaches relate to a number of Premier League matches during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons,'
'Rules relating to kick-offs and re-starts help ensure the organisation of the competition is set at the highest possible professional standard and provides certainty to fans and participating clubs.
'It also ensures the broadcast of all 380 League matches around the world is kept to schedule.'
18 of the incidents came as City delayed the restart to a game after half-time, whilst one included delays to both the kick-off and the restart of play after the break. That game was their 1-0 win over Newcastle United back in August when a sole Julian Alvarez strike was enough to secure all three points for Pep Guardiola’s side.
