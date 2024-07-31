Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester City have been fined over £2m for breaking a little-known Premier League rule on 22 separate occasions, including in games against Newcastle United.

The Citizens have been fined by the Premier League for delaying kick-offs to games. All 22 charges relate to games that have taken place over the previous two seasons and include their clash with West Ham on the final day of last season - one City headed into knowing they would have to better Arsenal’s result against Everton to clinch their fourth-straight Premier League title. Kick-off in the second half of that game was delayed by two minutes and 46 seconds.

City came to an agreement with the Premier League that would see them pay more than £2m in fines. A Premier League statement read: 'The breaches relate to a number of Premier League matches during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons,'

'Rules relating to kick-offs and re-starts help ensure the organisation of the competition is set at the highest possible professional standard and provides certainty to fans and participating clubs.

'It also ensures the broadcast of all 380 League matches around the world is kept to schedule.'