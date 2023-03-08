Parker’s departure comes after Brugge’s 5-1 defeat to Benfica in the Champions League Round of 16 (7-1 on aggregate). In all, the former Newcastle United player was in charge of Club Brugge for 12 games, winning just twice in all-competitions.

Parker was appointed as manager on December 31 but it took almost a month for Parker to secure his first win in Belgium. Only one further victory would follow before their exit from the Champions League sealed his fate.

Following Brugge’s Champions League exit on Tuesday night, Parker addressed rumours of his future, telling BT Sport: "I am not sure. I am not in control of that. I understand why you are asking me that question and it has probably been aimed at me for some weeks now.

"I can't really control that. I am not in that position to understand it and you are asking probably the wrong person. What I am is fully committed in trying to turn this around and that is what I will try to do."

The 42-year-old began the season in charge of Bournemouth, however, he was sacked by the Cherries following their 9-0 defeat at Anfield. Parker, who made 73 appearances in all competitions whilst at Newcastle United, will now be looking for his fourth job in management following spells at Fulham, Bournemouth and Brugge.

Former Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder, who recently turned down an opportunity to take over as Leeds United manager, is in-line to replace him at the Jan Breydel Stadium.