The young Magpies haven’t won a game since their 3-2 win away at Crystal Palace on December 19, 2022. West Brom were the latest opponents to inflict a defeat on the side, winning 5-2 in the Premier League 2 on Monday.

Despite Newcastle taking an early lead in the game through Amadou Diallo and goalkeeper Max Thompson saving a penalty in the opening stages, a 14-minute salvo from the visitors saw them score three times and put the game beyond Newcastle.

Rodrigo Vilca’s goal just before half-time gave the hosts hope, but a double from Reyes Cleary in the second-half ensured the Baggies would take home all three points. Eddie Howe watched the game as Cleary stole the show in the second-half - and it might have been a performance that caught the eye of the Newcastle United head coach.

Just last summer, the Magpies were among a host of European clubs credited with an interest in the youngster, with Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Southampton, Everton and Bayer Leverkusen chief among the clubs interested in the teenager. Cleary’s haul of 25 goals in 29 games for the Under-18’s and Under-21’s last year has been supported by 13 strikes in just 11 games this campaign - including four against Newcastle following his brace during their August meeting.

He has also made five senior appearances for the Baggies this season, coming in various Championship, FA and EFL Cup games. Speaking about Cleary in September, former West Brom and Newcastle boss Steve Bruce described the teenager as a ‘natural finisher’ after being impressed by his contributions in the senior squad.

Bruce said: "I have to say and put it out there Reyes has done fantastically well over the last couple of weeks. It's good to see him among the first-team squad, it looks as if he's got a chance, the kid.

Reyes Cleary of West Brom in action against Derby County in the Carabao Cup earlier this season (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)