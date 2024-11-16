Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United have completed a double swoop for two former Newcastle United players.

Pools currently sit 16th in the Vanarama National League table and are currently managed by Lennie Lawrence following Darren Sarll’s sacking last month. After a disappointing season last year following relegation from League Two, Pools will be hoping that they can transform their fortunes under Lawrence and have a push towards trying to sneak into the playoff places.

To help them do that, they have announced the double signing of left-back Matthew Bondswell and winger Kazenga LuaLua. Both players move to the Suit Direct Stadium as free agents having been without a club since early summer following releases by Newcastle United and Charlton Athletic respectively.

Bondswell never made a competitive senior appearance for the Magpies during his time at the club and spent last season on-loan at Newport County in League Two. Speaking about joining Hartlepool United, Bondswell told the club’s website: "I'm really happy to be here," Bondswell said.

"I've trained with the squad over the last few weeks and it's been a great experience. I can't wait to get back playing and helping the team pick up as many points as possible.”

LuaLua, meanwhile, made 15 senior appearances during his time at St James’ Park, nine more than he made in the red-and-white of Sunderland during a brief spell at the Stadium of Light. Now 33, LuaLua will be expected to add goals to his new squad, something Lawrence is hopeful he can do: “Kazenga has been with us for quite a while and he'll certainly bring an impact to the team,” the Pools boss said.

Kazenga LuaLua in action for Brighton against Newcastle United | AFP via Getty Images

“He's looked good in training and hopefully, with some game time under his belt, he can become a valuable player for us.”

LuaLua’s move to Pools has seen him join the tenth different club of his career - one that started in the Newcastle United academy. After coming through the ranks on Tyneside but failing to nail down a regular place in the first-team, LuaLua moved to Brighton where he enjoyed brilliant success, playing over 150 times for the Seagulls as they rose through the EFL pyramid.

Two loan spells at QPR followed in 2017 before he joined Sunderland on a free transfer at the beginning of 2018. He lasted just half a season on Wearside before joining Luton Town and then having spells in Turkey and Greece and at Charlton Athletic.