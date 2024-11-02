Ex-Newcastle United man reunites with former Sunderland coach at South Shields
South Shields currently sit 17th in the Vanarama National League North table having taken 16 points from 14 games. The Mariners, managed by former Newcastle United and Sunderland coach Elliot Dickman, finished last season just one point outside the playoff places.
In a bid to help improve their current standings, Shields have announced the signing of the former Magpies man. De Bolle was released by the club earlier this summer having not made a single competitive appearance for the first-team - although he was included in a few matchday squads by Eddie Howe last season.
The 22-year-old will reunite with Dickman who he worked under at Newcastle United and offer the Mariners’ boss a familiar face in midfield to pick from. De Bolle spent time on-loan at Hamilton during the 2022/23 season, but concussion issues meant he was sidelined for large parts of his first few weeks and months at the club before eventually going on to make 26 appearances for the Scottish side.
Last season, De Bolle returned to the north east and made eight Premier League 2 appearances for the Under-21’s and even featured in Newcastle’s end of season tour of Australia, featuring in matches against Tottenham Hotspur and the A-League All Stars. De Bolle’s first task may be to help his new side overcome familiar foes in Warrington Town as the Mariners make the trip to the north west this afternoon.