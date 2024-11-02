Is Newcastle United v Arsenal on TV? Streaming details plus injury and team news

Newcastle United host Arsenal at St James’ Park this afternoon aiming for their first Premier League win in six attempts.

Newcastle United’s win over Chelsea in midweek ended a mini slump in form, but they will be keen to continue that momentum against the Gunners this afternoon. Eddie Howe’s side can take confidence from that Carabao Cup win in midweek and their win over Arsenal in this fixture a year ago.

Today’s visitors head to Tyneside sat 3rd in the Premier League table having drawn against Liverpool last weekend and defeating Preston North End in the cup in midweek. Here, we take a look at all the latest information that supporters need to know about Newcastle United v Arsenal:

When is Newcastle United v Arsenal?

The Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Arsenal kicks-off at 12:30pm at St James’ Park. John Brooks will referee the match with Jarred Gillett on VAR duty at Stockley Park.

Is Newcastle United v Arsenal on TV?

Yes, today’s match will be broadcast on TV in the United Kingdom. TNT Sports will show the match with coverage beginning at 11am.

Can Newcastle United v Arsenal be streamed?

Yes, the game can be streamed online through Discovery +.

How else can the game be followed?

BBC Radio Newcastle and TalkSport will have full radio commentary of the match. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at St James’ Park online and on our social media channels.

What’s the latest Newcastle United injury news?

Eddie Howe has revealed that Callum Wilson will again miss out due to injury. Wilson is yet to feature this season and is a major doubt to face Nottingham Forest next weekend.

Kieran Trippier is also out of today’s game having picked up an injury against Everton at Goodison Park last month. Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman remain sidelined with ACL injuries.

Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak, meanwhile, are expected to feature against the Gunners, despite Howe revealing the pair had picked up minor knocks and were carrying ‘niggly injuries’.