Kinnear was surprisingly appointed as director of football in June 2013, five years after acting as Newcastle United’s Interim Manager. Kinnear lasted less than a year without making too much of a mark during his time in the role.

However, one thing he was remembered for was a now infamous interview on TalkSport, where Kinnear got a number of names wrong including calling Hatem Ben Arfa ‘Ben Afra’ and Sammy Ameobi ‘Amamobi’. Kinnear also referred to Cabaye as Yohan ‘Kebab’, something the Frenchman has revealed caught him by surprise.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Cabaye said: "I was surprised. I was surprised that someone working for the club didn’t know his players’ names. But it’s OK. Maybe if I scored some goals, the fans would call my name and he could remember it.”

Cabaye was a fan favourite throughout his brief time on Tyneside before he moved to PSG in January 2014. And whilst the Frenchman played a major role in what was Newcastle’s most successful period of the whole decade, that didn’t stop Steven Taylor from reminding him about his new nickname.

Cabaye said: "Always Steven Taylor. When I was thinking he was serious, in fact, no, he wasn’t.

“He was always joking. I remember when I scored a free-kick against Stoke, he was doing a mirror of the keeper, who was trying to put his wall in place; Steven was doing the same thing right in front of him. That’s just typical Steven Taylor."

Former Newcastle United midfielder Yohan Cabaye (Photo credit should read Ian MacNicol/AFP via Getty Images)