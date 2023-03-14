The Premier League have revealed that kit numbers on the back of shirts next season will have a new design when the season begins in August. This will be only the fourth redesign in Premier League history.

Names and numbers on the back of Premier League shirts will have a redesigned font, one that Avery Dennison, the Premier League’s official name, number and sleeve badge supplier, have designed for better visibility for those watching at home and in the stands.

Speaking about the redesign, Simon Dennis of Avery Dennison said: "The beauty of the Premier League is that it creates era-defining names and numbers. It is very rare that the design itself changes, so it is an honour for the team at Avery Dennison to have been part of that process.

"The request was for the new design to be an evolution rather than a revolution. With many components to be considered, such as legibility, durability and readability, we also needed to keep sight of the Premier League branding. Through everything, we wanted to ensure that what we put on the pitch keeps the fans in the stadium and watching at home at the heart of it."

Since their promotion from the Championship under Rafa Benitez in 2017, Newcastle United kits have had red names and numbers on the back of their shirts as a nod to their history. The Magpies are yet to release details of what their kit will look like next season.