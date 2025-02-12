A former St James Park favourite could be heading back to Tyneside over the coming months.

Former Newcastle United striker Demba Ba is keen to ‘forge links’ with the Magpies and local rivals Sunderland as he continues to shine in his role as part-owner of French second tier club USL Dunkerque.

A number of former Magpies players are currently plying their trade below French football’s elite with Andy Carroll and Amadou Diallo both playing for Bordeaux and Habib Beye was head coach of Red Star last season and recently returned to the dugout to take charge of Ligue 1 side Rennes. However, it is Ba who can lay claim to the most successful of any former United player taking on a key role on the other side of the channel.

Just over two years have passed since the former Senegal international took a minority share in Dunkerque and taking over a role as head of football operations. Despite going into battle with one of the smallest budgets in Ligue 2, Dunkerque are mixing it with the likes of former top tier clubs Lorient, Metz and Guingamp at the top end of the table.

A 2-0 win at Caen earlier this week took Dunkerque into fourth place in the table and one recent signing made a substitute appearance as Sunderland winger Abdoullah Ba came off the bench during the second-half. His namesake has already stressed his desire to make the most of his links across the top two tiers of the English game and hopes more talents can follow in the Black Cats talent’s footsteps.

He told the iPaper: “I’ve certainly tried to forge those links in England. It’s not as easy as I would have thought because the way I see football requires a lot of cognitive qualities and a lot of technical qualities and abilities. Most of the time when you find those players they’re with big teams or their value is so high and those teams are struggling, right now, to loan a player to Dunkerque.

“Although we’re doing good in the second division it’s not like we’re FC Metz, Bordeaux or Lorient where they used to be first division, they are big names and have big money. But I’m trying. Last season we did Billy Koumetio on loan from Liverpool, now we’ve done [Abdoullah] Ba from Sunderland. We’re trying to open doors and make those connections but as of now, all we’ve managed to do is to loan those players, we’ve not been able to sign those players yet. Let’s see what happens.”

Ba, who scored 29 goals in 58 appearances during an 18-month stay at Newcastle, also revealed he has plans to visit Tyneside in a bid to forge links with his old club that could see some of United’s young talents earning an opportunity to gain invaluable senior experience with the French club.

He continued: “For Newcastle, I have plans. It’s a club that counts for me, it counted in my career and in the next few weeks and months I’m going to make my way up north and see what we can do together. I will pay Newcastle a visit, it’s on my list absolutely.”