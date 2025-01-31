Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Magpies defender has landed a surprise new role in French football's top tier.

Several former Newcastle United stars are experiencing contrasting fortunes in management these days.

Former Magpies winger Damian Duff defied the odds to lead Shelbourne to the League of Ireland title last season 15 years after he was part of the United squad relegated from the Premier League. After an impressive spell in charge of Newcastle’s non-league neighbours Gateshead, Mike Williamson is fighting a relegation battle with League Two club Carlisle United after a short stint at MK Dons and former goalkeeper Rob Elliot is in charge of League One outfit Crawley Town after leading the Heed to an FA Trophy Final win last season. Emre, a derby winner against Sunderland in 2005 is head coach of Turkish club Antalyaspor and Patrick Kluivert and Lee Bowyer have made somewhat unusual steps into international management with Indonesia and Montserrat.

Another former Magpies star and another member of the squad relegated in 2009 has returned to the dugout after leaving his role as head coach of French second tier side Red Star last season. Habib Beye spent two years at St James Park before leaving to join Aston Villa in the aftermath of relegation but will now hope to avoid the same fate after he was confirmed as new head coach of Ligue 1 strugglers Stade Rennais. The former Senegal international was announced as successor to Jorge Sampaoli after Les Rouge et Noirs opted to part company with the Argentine boss following last weekend’s 3-2 defeat against Monaco. That result left Rennes sat two points and one place above the relegation zone in French football’s top tier and Beye, who made over 50 appearances for the Magpies, is already looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead of him.

Speaking to the club website about his new role, Beye said: “It's a real privilege to be joining Stade Rennais, a club with a long history in the league and known for its strong identity. When you see the atmosphere at Roazhon Park, you understand what it represents. The difficulties currently facing Stade Rennais F.C. must be transformed into a challenge. We've studied the team and Ligue 1 carefully and we're ready to take up the challenge.

“I'm looking forward to meeting the team and getting down to work very quickly. What are my playing principles? I like my team to set the pace and maintain intensity. A coach's ambition must be to optimise a squad that already has a lot of quality. We've got fifteen matches ahead of us and it's an exciting challenge.”

Beye is set to meet the French media at a press conference on Friday before turning his focus towards his first game in charge when Rennes host a Strasbourg side managed by former Sunderland target Liam Rosenior.