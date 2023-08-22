Newcastle United will be looking to bounce back from disappointment at the Etihad Stadium with three points against Liverpool this Sunday.

Champions Manchester City were always going to be a challenge for Eddie Howe's side but an inconsistent Liverpool offers the Magpies chance of a major coup at St James' Park.

Ahead of the meeting, here are the latest transfer news around Newcastle United.

Former Magpie becomes Leeds United target

Former Newcastle United man Jonjo Shelvey is already poised to leave Nottingham Forest just seven months after joining the club from the Magpies.

The 31-year-old made 202 appearances for Newcastle United but wasn't part of Eddie Howe's long-term plans and was moved on to The City Ground in January.

Shelvey only made eight appearances for the club last season before reportedly falling out with Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper, missing the final seven fixtures of last season and this term's opening two as a result.

Jonjo Shelvey was sold by Newcastle United in January.

Now, TeamTalk report that Leeds United are ready to offer Shelvey another chance with Daniel Farke keen to add the midfielder's experience to his Whites side.

Leeds United have drawn two and lost one of their opening three Championship fixtures, with the club's bid for promotion back to the Premier League off to a stuttering start.

Newcastle United youngster to help struggling Premiership side

Newcastle United youth star Jay Turner-Cooke is set to join Scottish side St Johnstone on a loan deal to gain more vital experience. The 19-year-old has been training with the Magpies frequently but looks unlikely to gain much match time in the Premier League this season but could gain vital know-how in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Turner-Cooke featured in four of Newcastle United's seven pre-season friendlies, scoring the winner against Gateshead, and he also netted twice for the under-21 side against Southampton last weekend.