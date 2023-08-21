Manchester City ran out 1-0 victors on Saturday courtesy of Julian Alvarez’s first-half strike. Unlike many of their previous meetings, it was a very close encounter in Manchester with the Magpies in the game right until the very end.

Newcastle ended the weekend 7th in the Premier League whilst City trail league leaders Brighton by virtue of goal difference, but Pep Guardiola admitted post-match that he had to change his tactics in order to stop Eddie Howe’s side from ‘destroying’ them. The Spaniard revealed that he had to bolster his midfield and ensure his team were more precise with the ball as he feared an open game would allow Newcastle to hurt his team.

Guardiola said: “We won already one title, we are six points from six, we have scored goals, we don’t concede much chances, not even at Burnley and against Newcastle; an exceptional, exceptional team.

“We spoke a lot; in an open game, in a transition game, they will destroy us, so we have to make a lot of control with a lot of passes. That’s why we put a lot of players in the middle to have extra, extra passes, and in the right moment we will find the moment.”